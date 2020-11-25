Global  
 

Assailant in Swiss knife attack was jihadist: Police

WorldNews Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Assailant in Swiss knife attack was jihadist: PoliceZURICH — A Swiss woman who knifed a victim in the neck and grabbed another by the throat in a Lugano department store on Tuesday was a known jihadist who fell in love with a militant online and tried in vain to meet him in Syria, police said on Wednesday. Federal prosecutors have called the incident in the Italian-speaking southern canton of Ticino a suspected terrorist attack and taken charge of the investigation. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser,...
