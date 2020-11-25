Global  
 

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows to deepen Beijing ties

Wednesday, 25 November 2020
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows to deepen Beijing tiesHong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam has vowed to deepen ties with mainland China and pledged to rescue the city from “chaos”, using an annual policy address to hint at a further political clampdown on the Asian financial centre. Ms Lam used the speech, which was delayed by more than a month to allow her to consult with Beijing, to push back against international interference that she said had jeopardised China’s national security. “Ill-intentioned people influenced by external forces have made use of the relatively complicated social and political...
