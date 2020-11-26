Global  
 

Who goes first? Anxiety over vaccine timing puts Trudeau government on the spot

CBC.ca Thursday, 26 November 2020
An eruption of 'vaccine nationalism' in Ottawa this week put the Trudeau government on the defensive over its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans. The truth about which countries get first crack at a working vaccine is a little more complicated than it looks.
