Thanksgiving 2020: Starbucks, McDonald's, IHOP, Denny's, Popeyes and Dunkin' are among restaurants open Thursday

McDonald's Sets It's Sights On Winning The Chicken Sandwich Wars



McDonald's is rolling out a new chicken sandwich across the US in early 2021. The fast-food giant has been working on a revamped chicken sandwich over the last year. According to Business Insider McDonald's have allegedly been testing multiple sandwiches. McDonald's new sandwich aims to compete with Popeyes and Chick-fil-A in the chicken sandwich wars. Last year's Popeye's launched a supremely successful chicken sandwich.

