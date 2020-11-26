Global  
 

Thanksgiving 2020 grocery store hours: Here's when stores are open and closed Thursday

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving 2020? Albertsons, Kroger and Whole Foods are open, but Aldi, Costco, Walmart and Publix are closed.
