Thanksgiving Day, CDC's warning, a lighter NFL slate: 5 things to know Thursday
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Thanksgiving Day has arrived, the CDC still recommends you don't travel, the NFL is now one game short and more news to start your Thursday.
Thanksgiving 2020: Starbucks, McDonald's, IHOP, Denny's, Popeyes and Dunkin' are among restaurants open ThursdayIs Starbucks open on Thanksgiving? Yes, select locations are open Thursday. Select Burger King, McDonald's, Del Taco, also are open this Turkey Day.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock ignores own Thanksgiving travel adviceMichael Hancock urged residents to stay at home, before admitting he travelled to Mississippi.
A two-mile line Arizona. A four-hour wait in Ohio. Millions of Americans are seeking help to avoid going hungry this Thanksgiving.A Feeding America analysis estimates 15 million more people will live in food insecure homes in the U.S. this year compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade
Adrian Peterson Says COVID Season Has Extended His Career, Might Play 'Til 40 Now!Perhaps the lone bright spot of the coronavirus pandemic??? IT POSSIBLY MEANS MORE ADRIAN PETERSON, BABY!!! The NFL superstar tells TMZ Sports, with teams not..
Thanksgiving NFL viewer's guide: Everything you need to know about Thursday's gamesThe NFL's Thanksgiving slate is a little lighter than expected, but there will be plenty of tradition to take in with the two remaining contests.
Thanksgiving night Ravens-Steelers game moved to Sunday due to COVIDThe NFL announced the move but did not specify a time for the game nor which network would televise it.
NFL postpones Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers game to Sunday due to COVID-19 concernsThe NFL's Thanksgiving plate just got a little lighter, as the league postponed the game between the Ravens and Steelers due to COVID-19 concerns.
Coronavirus updates: As Joe Biden urges unity, CDC projects up to 321K deaths by Dec. 19; 1 out of every 145 infected in Los Angeles CountyLos Angeles County infection rates: 1 out of every 145. National math, reading tests postponed until 2022. U.S. deaths top 262K. Latest COVID news.
White House Guest Houses Getting New HVAC SystemsIt looks like the White House may finally be listening to a recommendation from the CDC ... it's replacing the HVAC systems in some pretty historic buildings...
Americans ignore virus, travel over ThanksgivingMillions of Americans are taking to the skies and highways ahead of the Thanksgiving day holiday, posing a risk of a major virus spread around the country. The..
