Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thanksgiving Day, CDC's warning, a lighter NFL slate: 5 things to know Thursday

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Thanksgiving Day has arrived, the CDC still recommends you don't travel, the NFL is now one game short and more news to start your Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Thanksgiving Thanksgiving Holiday in the US, Canada, and several other countries

Thanksgiving 2020: Starbucks, McDonald's, IHOP, Denny's, Popeyes and Dunkin' are among restaurants open Thursday

 Is Starbucks open on Thanksgiving? Yes, select locations are open Thursday. Select Burger King, McDonald's, Del Taco, also are open this Turkey Day.
USATODAY.com

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock ignores own Thanksgiving travel advice

 Michael Hancock urged residents to stay at home, before admitting he travelled to Mississippi.
BBC News

A two-mile line Arizona. A four-hour wait in Ohio. Millions of Americans are seeking help to avoid going hungry this Thanksgiving.

 A Feeding America analysis estimates 15 million more people will live in food insecure homes in the U.S. this year compared to pre-pandemic levels.
 
USATODAY.com
Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade [Video]

Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade

Macy's is preparing for a Thanksgiving Day parade unlike any other. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no children and no spectators lining New York City's traditional 2.5 mile (4 km) parade route passing Macy's Herald Square store.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:01Published

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

Adrian Peterson Says COVID Season Has Extended His Career, Might Play 'Til 40 Now!

 Perhaps the lone bright spot of the coronavirus pandemic??? IT POSSIBLY MEANS MORE ADRIAN PETERSON, BABY!!! The NFL superstar tells TMZ Sports, with teams not..
TMZ.com

Thanksgiving NFL viewer's guide: Everything you need to know about Thursday's games

 The NFL's Thanksgiving slate is a little lighter than expected, but there will be plenty of tradition to take in with the two remaining contests.
USATODAY.com

Thanksgiving night Ravens-Steelers game moved to Sunday due to COVID

 The NFL announced the move but did not specify a time for the game nor which network would televise it.
CBS News

NFL postpones Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers game to Sunday due to COVID-19 concerns

 The NFL's Thanksgiving plate just got a little lighter, as the league postponed the game between the Ravens and Steelers due to COVID-19 concerns.
USATODAY.com

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

Coronavirus updates: As Joe Biden urges unity, CDC projects up to 321K deaths by Dec. 19; 1 out of every 145 infected in Los Angeles County

 Los Angeles County infection rates: 1 out of every 145. National math, reading tests postponed until 2022. U.S. deaths top 262K. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

White House Guest Houses Getting New HVAC Systems

 It looks like the White House may finally be listening to a recommendation from the CDC ... it's replacing the HVAC systems in some pretty historic buildings...
TMZ.com

Americans ignore virus, travel over Thanksgiving

 Millions of Americans are taking to the skies and highways ahead of the Thanksgiving day holiday, posing a risk of a major virus spread around the country. The..
USATODAY.com