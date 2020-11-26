Global  
 

Coronavirus restrictions cripple Cape Verdian tourism

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
For many years, the Cape Verde Islands profited from investments in tourism. But now — because of the coronavirus spread — tourists are staying away, hurting the local economy. Jochen Faget reports from Boa Vista.
