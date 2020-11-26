Coronavirus restrictions cripple Cape Verdian tourism Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

For many years, the Cape Verde Islands profited from investments in tourism. But now — because of the coronavirus spread — tourists are staying away, hurting the local economy. Jochen Faget reports from Boa Vista. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

