India vs Australia Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for IND vs AUS 1st ODI Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Strong rivals India and Australia will face each other in a three-match ODI series from November 27. The ODI series will be followed by three T20I fixtures, concluding the Test leg starting December 17. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: ANI - Published 22 hours ago 'Nobody can fill place of MS Dhoni', says KL Rahul 01:25 Indian batsman wicket-keeper KL Rahul ahead of 1st ODI against Australia said that legendary Indian cricket captain "Mahendra Singh Dhoni's place cannot be filled." MS Dhoni had announced retirement in August via Instagram post. India will clash with hosts Australia on November 26 at SCG. You Might Like

