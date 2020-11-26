What stores are closed Thanksgiving 2020? Target, Walmart, Kohl's among major retailers closed amid coronavirus

Pharmacies Getting Prepared For Future COVID Vaccines



The US Department of Health and Human Services has announced a plan to distribute an eventual COVID-19 vaccine. The agency will pair with large pharmacy chains to get the vaccine to the public. The list of pharmacies includes CVS, Costco, Walmart, Rite Aid, Publix, Walgreens, and Kroger. While there is currently no approved vaccine for the coronavirus, several candidates are in late-stage testing. Pfizer announced this week that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 90% effective.

