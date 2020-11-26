Trump, Under Fire for Flynn Pardon, Has Used Clemency Power Less Than Any President in ...
The president's decision to pardon Michael Flynn has caused a backlash, while there is also speculation of him controversially using such power on himself. ......
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Explainer: What to expect from Biden's foreign policy
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:29Published
Trump Pardons Michael Flynn, Former National Security Adviser
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
'Why now?' Dismay as US considers troop pullout from SomaliaNAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — No country has been involved in Somalia’s future as much as the United States. Now the Trump administration is thinking of withdrawing..
WorldNews
Michael Flynn U.S. Army general and former U.S. National Security Advisor
AP Top Stories November 26 AHere's the latest for Thursday November 26th: California sets coronavirus one day record; Strong wind and fire danger in Southern California; President Trump..
USATODAY.com
Trump pardons former adviser Flynn
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:20Published
Related videos from verified sources