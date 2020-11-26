Cyclone Nivar slams into southern India causing five deaths
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () CHENNAI - A severe cyclone slammed into India's southern coast early on Thursday, killing at least five people and uprooting trees and power lines. Cyclone Nivar made landfall near the city of Puducherry, located near the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with winds of up to 130 km per hour, according to the India Meteorological...
Speaking to ANI, Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre in Chennai, Dr N Puviarasan said, "Severe cyclonic storm Nivar expected to move Northwest wards and weaken into cyclonic storm in districts of South-interior Karnataka. Fishermen are also advised not to go to sea in South-coastal Andhra Pradesh and North-coastal Tamil Nadu. Chennai to have moderate rainfall till tomorrow," he added.
Chennai witnessed spell of strong winds after Cyclone Nivar made landfall near Puducherry on November 26. Water-logging was also witnessed in parts of Chennai city following overnight rainfall due to Cyclone Nivar's effect. Trees were also uprooted in many parts of the city. Chennai Corporation workers are cleaning roads near Marina Beach and Nungambakkam areas today.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the Cyclone Nivar would decrease further in strength and turn into a cyclonic storm. The cyclone made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday. Following landfall, both Puducherry and Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall. Puducherry received 237 mm of rainfall until 2:30 am on Thursday night. Over 1 lakh people were evacuated across the state of Tamil Nadu. Transport services remain affected in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. IMD said that even though the cyclone will weaken into a cyclonic storm, wind speeds could go upto 85-95 kmph, as cyclone moves northwestwards. Watch the full video for more.
Speaking on the 'Cyclone Nivar,' Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Randeep Rana on November 26 stated that the landfall happened yesterday at midnight and now the cyclone is weakening gradually. He said, "Landfall happened yesterday at midnight. 25 NDRF teams were assigned, 15 in Tamil Nadu, 4 in Puducherry and 6 in Andhra Pradesh. Cyclone is weakening gradually but it has potential to cause further damage. Precautionary measures are being taken."