Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyclone Nivar slams into southern India causing five deaths

WorldNews Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Cyclone Nivar slams into southern India causing five deathsCHENNAI - A severe cyclone slammed into India's southern coast early on Thursday, killing at least five people and uprooting trees and power lines. Cyclone Nivar made landfall near the city of Puducherry, located near the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with winds of up to 130 km per hour, according to the India Meteorological...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Evacuations underway as flash floods hit India amid Cyclone Nivar

Evacuations underway as flash floods hit India amid Cyclone Nivar 02:59

 Fire departments and police forces in India's Tamil Nadu joined together to help with evacuations after the region has been hit with flash floods as Cyclone Nivar wreaks havoc.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chennai Chennai Metropolis in Tamil Nadu, India

Cyclone Nivar: 'Chennai to have moderate rainfall till tomorrow', informs IMD [Video]

Cyclone Nivar: 'Chennai to have moderate rainfall till tomorrow', informs IMD

Speaking to ANI, Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre in Chennai, Dr N Puviarasan said, "Severe cyclonic storm Nivar expected to move Northwest wards and weaken into cyclonic storm in districts of South-interior Karnataka. Fishermen are also advised not to go to sea in South-coastal Andhra Pradesh and North-coastal Tamil Nadu. Chennai to have moderate rainfall till tomorrow," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai witnesses strong winds, trees uprooted in many parts [Video]

Cyclone Nivar: Chennai witnesses strong winds, trees uprooted in many parts

Chennai witnessed spell of strong winds after Cyclone Nivar made landfall near Puducherry on November 26. Water-logging was also witnessed in parts of Chennai city following overnight rainfall due to Cyclone Nivar's effect. Trees were also uprooted in many parts of the city. Chennai Corporation workers are cleaning roads near Marina Beach and Nungambakkam areas today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published
Cyclone Nivar to weaken into cyclonic storm: IMD | Latest Updates [Video]

Cyclone Nivar to weaken into cyclonic storm: IMD | Latest Updates

India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the Cyclone Nivar would decrease further in strength and turn into a cyclonic storm. The cyclone made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday. Following landfall, both Puducherry and Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall. Puducherry received 237 mm of rainfall until 2:30 am on Thursday night. Over 1 lakh people were evacuated across the state of Tamil Nadu. Transport services remain affected in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. IMD said that even though the cyclone will weaken into a cyclonic storm, wind speeds could go upto 85-95 kmph, as cyclone moves northwestwards. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:02Published

Pondicherry Pondicherry City in Puducherry, India

'Cyclone Nivar' is weakening gradually, says NDRF DIG [Video]

'Cyclone Nivar' is weakening gradually, says NDRF DIG

Speaking on the 'Cyclone Nivar,' Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Randeep Rana on November 26 stated that the landfall happened yesterday at midnight and now the cyclone is weakening gradually. He said, "Landfall happened yesterday at midnight. 25 NDRF teams were assigned, 15 in Tamil Nadu, 4 in Puducherry and 6 in Andhra Pradesh. Cyclone is weakening gradually but it has potential to cause further damage. Precautionary measures are being taken."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: TN's Mahabalipuram braves strong winds as cyclone Nivar makes landfall [Video]

Watch: TN's Mahabalipuram braves strong winds as cyclone Nivar makes landfall

Strong wind blew in Mahabalipuram in wee hours of November 26 as the landfall process of Cyclone Nivar continued. Centre of the very severe cyclonic storm Nivar to cross the coast near Puducherry..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Chennai witnesses rain, strong winds as cyclone Nivar makes landfall [Video]

Chennai witnesses rain, strong winds as cyclone Nivar makes landfall

Cyclone Nivar made landfall in Chennai and Puducherry on late night of November 26 with both the cities witnessing rainfall and strong winds. The Marina beach area in Chennai was almost deserted in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:53Published
Landfall process of cyclone Nivar commenced: IMD Chennai [Video]

Landfall process of cyclone Nivar commenced: IMD Chennai

The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm Nivar has started, informed S Balachandran, Head of IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) Chennai, on night of November 25. "Very severe cyclonic storm..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Cyclone Nivar slams into southern India causing 5 deaths

 Heavy rains from the storm caused flooding in some streets of the city of Chennai.
Khaleej Times