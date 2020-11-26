Cyclone Nivar slams into southern India causing five deaths

Cyclone Nivar to weaken into cyclonic storm: IMD | Latest Updates



India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the Cyclone Nivar would decrease further in strength and turn into a cyclonic storm. The cyclone made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday. Following landfall, both Puducherry and Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall. Puducherry received 237 mm of rainfall until 2:30 am on Thursday night. Over 1 lakh people were evacuated across the state of Tamil Nadu. Transport services remain affected in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. IMD said that even though the cyclone will weaken into a cyclonic storm, wind speeds could go upto 85-95 kmph, as cyclone moves northwestwards. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:02 Published on January 1, 1970