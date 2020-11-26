Champions League: Real Madrid win 2-0 at 10-man Inter; Atalanta stun Liverpool
Real Madrid produced its most complete performance yet in this season’s Champions League to beat 10-man Inter Milan 2-0 on Wednesday. Eden Hazard converted a penalty early in the first half and Rodrygo’s header deflected in off Inter defender Achraf Hakimi in the 59th minute as Madrid remained one point behind Group B leader Borussia Mönchengladbach, which eased to a 4-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk. The only other win for 13-time champion Madrid was a 3-2 victory over Inter in Spain three weeks ago, after it opened with a stunning home loss to Shakhtar. Gladbach leads the group with eight points, Madrid has seven, Shakhtar has four and Inter two. Before kickoff, the teams...
UEFA Champions League
Champions League: Sloppy Liverpool beaten at home by Atalanta
LIVERPOOL: admitted Liverpool could have no complaints after they wasted a chance to book their place in the last 16 as Atalanta earned a shock 2-0 win at..
WorldNews
Bayern reach knockout stage with 3-1 win over Salzburg
Defending champions Bayern Munich booked their berth in the UEFA Champions League last 16 after beating Salzburg 3-1 in Group A on Wednesday. Salzburg started..
WorldNews
Champions League matches fall silent in memory of Diego Maradona
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
Inter Milan 0-2 Real Madrid: Arturo Vidal sent off as Inter stay bottom of Group B
Inter Milan's hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League are dealt a huge blow as Real Madrid claim victory at the San Siro.
BBC News
Real Madrid CF
Zidane and Koke remember Maradona
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:09Published
Christian Eriksen: How did ex-Tottenham midfielder's Inter Milan dream turn into a nightmare?
Long linked with Real Madrid but now at Inter Milan, Christian Eriksen's dream has turned into a nightmare so far in Italy.
BBC News
Griezmann defends relationship with Messi in Spanish TV interview
MADRID, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- FC Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann insists he has an excellent relationship with Leo Messi despite rumors to the contrary...
WorldNews
Inter Milan
Arsenal offered cut-price Eriksen deal - Thursday's gossip
Arsenal offered Eriksen, Inter target Giroud deal, Everton monitoring Tottenham trio, plus more.
BBC News
Milan to face Celtic, Lille; Inter's Lukaku named Europa League player of the season
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:10Published
Atalanta B.C.
Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta: Visitors enjoy surprise Champions League win at Anfield
Atalanta score twice in four minutes to deliver a surprise victory over Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League.
BBC News
Liverpool's Salah available for Atalanta match
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:42Published
Liverpool F.C.
Klopp pays tribute to Maradona
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:26Published
Borussia Mönchengladbach
Zidane hopes to turn Barcelona success to Champions win in Moenchengladbach
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:13Published
Madrid
King Felipe VI of Spain in quarantine after exposure to coronavirus
MADRID, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- King Felipe VI of Spain will remain in quarantine for 10 days and has been forced to cancel all his official engagements after being..
WorldNews
Police use drones to monitor overcrowding at reopened Madrid flea market
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Madrid market's makeover after street festival moves due to COVID-19
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Achraf Hakimi
