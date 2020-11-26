Champions League: Real Madrid win 2-0 at 10-man Inter; Atalanta stun Liverpool

Global  
 

Champions League: Real Madrid win 2-0 at 10-man Inter; Atalanta stun LiverpoolReal Madrid produced its most complete performance yet in this season’s Champions League to beat 10-man Inter Milan 2-0 on Wednesday. Eden Hazard converted a penalty early in the first half and Rodrygo’s header deflected in off Inter defender Achraf Hakimi in the 59th minute as Madrid remained one point behind Group B leader Borussia Mönchengladbach, which eased to a 4-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk. The only other win for 13-time champion Madrid was a 3-2 victory over Inter in Spain three weeks ago, after it opened with a stunning home loss to Shakhtar. Gladbach leads the group with eight points, Madrid has seven, Shakhtar has four and Inter two. Before kickoff, the teams...
News video: Champions League match prevew: Man City v Atalanta

Champions League match prevew: Man City v Atalanta 01:23

 An in-depth match preview of the upcoming Champions League clash betweenManchester City and Olympiacos.

