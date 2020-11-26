Global  
 

Johnny Depp denied appeal in libel case

WorldNews Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Johnny Depp has been denied an appeal in his recently lost libel case against The Sun newspaper. The 57-year-old actor had taken action against the British publication after they branded him a wife beater who had assaulted then-spouse Amber Heard, but a judge...
News video: Johnny Depp libel verdict appeal reportedly shot down in London

Johnny Depp libel verdict appeal reportedly shot down in London 00:52

 Johnny Depp is thought to have lost his bid to appeal the verdict in his libel case against The Sun newspaper bosses.

