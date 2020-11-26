Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kalki Koechlin reveals details of her love story with Guy Hershberg, says 'he learnt to make biryani and I, shakshuka'

DNA Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
"We met at a petrol station on the way to Dead Sea and started a conversation that lasted us several years of togetherness and a baby," Kalki wrote.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Kalki shares details of her love story

 Actress Kalki Koechlin recently took to social media to pen a long note wherein she revealed details about her love story with her Israeli musician boyfriend Guy...
IndiaTimes