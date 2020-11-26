Global  
 

What to stream this Thanksgiving weekend: 'Christmas Chronicles 2,' 'Superintelligence,' 'Happiest Season'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
New films out on streaming this Thanksgiving: Kurt Russell is Santa again in Netflix's ''Christmas Chronicles 2' and Hulu unleashes 'Happiest Season.'
News video: Kristen Stewart on her rom-com 'Happiest Season' and living an emotionally prosperous life

Kristen Stewart on her rom-com 'Happiest Season' and living an emotionally prosperous life 01:17

 Kristen Stewart chats with USA TODAY's Patrick Ryan about "Happiest Season," the first same-sex Christmas film produced by a major studio.

Kurt Russell Kurt Russell American actor

Kurt Russell On Why Stars Getting Political Can Hurt Their Craft | THR News [Video]

Kurt Russell On Why Stars Getting Political Can Hurt Their Craft | THR News

According to Kurt Russell in a 'New York Times' feature, with partner Goldie Hawn, Hollywood stars shouldn't wade into politics publicly, as he thinks doing so only hurts their craft.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:26Published

Hulu Hulu American provider of on-demand streaming media

Black Friday 2020: Get a 1-year Hulu subscription for $2 per month right now

 This Hulu Black Friday deal is one of the best Black Friday 2020 sales we've seen and will save you a bundle on the streaming service—find out more.
USATODAY.com

'I feel like I know myself more': Kristen Stewart on embracing queerness, 'radical' new 'Happiest Season'

 Kristen Stewart talks gay Christmas movie "Happiest Season" (Wednesday on Hulu) and why being honest about her queer identity has enriched her work.
USATODAY.com

Hulu’s Animaniacs reboot can’t survive a BoJack Horseman world

 Watching the original Animaniacs today is probably the closest you can get to scrolling through a TikTok feed from the mid-’90s. The madcap variety show was..
The Verge

New on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and More

 Shows and movies you'll want to stream soon.
CBS News

Santa Claus Santa Claus Legendary character, said to deliver gifts to children on Christmas Eve

Simon Coveney: Santa is exempt from international travel restrictions [Video]

Simon Coveney: Santa is exempt from international travel restrictions

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveneydelivers an important message for the children of Ireland. He said that Santais coming and will be exempt from the coronavirus restrictions oninternational travel. However, children should be aware that social distancingguidelines should apply to Santa.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Middlesbrough mum takes Santa to suprise local children [Video]

Middlesbrough mum takes Santa to suprise local children

A mother from Middlesbrough has become a local legend after handing out gifts to disabled and disadvantaged children with her husband dressed as Father Christmas. Pip, who is clinically vulnerable herself, said it's important to make all children feel included, and wanted to help those who wouldn't be able to see Santa in his grotto this year. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:35Published

Santa goes online for festive season

 Santa Claus is doing his bit to help families enjoy a seasonal tradition safely, launching live video sessions from his home in the North Pole, via an online..
USATODAY.com
Doctor Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19 [Video]

Doctor Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19

Doctor Anthony Fauci has reassured children everywhere that Santa Claus won’t be spreading anything but holiday cheer this year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published

Netflix Netflix American media service company

Dave Chappelle gets Netflix to pull 'Chappelle's Show' [Video]

Dave Chappelle gets Netflix to pull 'Chappelle's Show'

Chappelle took to Instagram to reveal the news via a video called 'Unforgiven'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Netflix settles Bandersnatch ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ lawsuit

 Photo: Netflix

Netflix has settled a lawsuit over its interactive special Bandersnatch. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix announced the..
The Verge
Sony Shopping 'One Day at a Time' After ViacomCBS Cancels Show | THR News [Video]

Sony Shopping 'One Day at a Time' After ViacomCBS Cancels Show | THR News

The former Netflix comedy's time at ViacomCBS — including first-run episodes on Pop and repeats on CBS — has come to an end as the conglomerate has declined to order additional episodes of the beloved update on Norman Lear's iconic series.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:03Published

