F.C. Kohli, father of Indian IT industry, passes away

Hindu Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Faqir Chand Kohli, (F.C. Kohli), known as the father of Indian Software Industry, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon following cardiac arrest
Related news from verified sources

Tata family mourns death of TCS founder Faqir Chand Kohli

 Top honchos of Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday mourned the demise of founder Faqir Chand Kohli, famed as the 'Father of Indian IT industry' saying he was a...
Mid-Day

IT sector visionary Faqir Chand Kohli dead at 96, condolences pour in

 Considered as the father of Indian IT industry, Faqir Chand Kohli passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.
Zee News