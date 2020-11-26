Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Total ban lifted on Denmark as Estonia and Latvia added to quarantine list

Sky News Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Total ban lifted on Denmark as Estonia and Latvia added to quarantine listEngland has added Estonia and Latvia to its travel quarantine list - meaning that those arriving from these countries will need to self-isolate for 14 days, the transport secretary said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Air bridges: Estonia and Latvia removed from travel corridors list

Air bridges: Estonia and Latvia removed from travel corridors list 00:23

 Estonia and Latvia have been removed from the Government’s list of travelcorridors, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced. People arriving inthe UK from 4am on Saturday will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Estonia and Latvia added to Scottish Covid-19 quarantine list

Estonia and Latvia added to Scottish Covid-19 quarantine list The Scottish Government has announced that people can travel to Scotland from Denmark but they must still continue to self-isolate for 14 days after their...
Daily Record