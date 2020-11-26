Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Utah monolith: Internet sleuths got there, but its origins are still a mystery

BBC News Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
The metal monolith sits deep in a desert easy to get lost in, so officials did not reveal its location.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Utah Utah State of the United States of America

Words of Gratitude From Utah

 The New York Times asked poets laureate from across the country what the people in their states had to be thankful for in this difficult year.
NYTimes.com

Why the mysterious Utah monolith is making many of us think about '2001'

 An unexplained monolith was discovered in Utah's Red Rock Country, the Utah Department of Public Safety announced Monday.
USATODAY.com
Metal monolith discovered in Utah sparks mystery [Video]

Metal monolith discovered in Utah sparks mystery

A mysterious metal monolith has been found planted in the ground in a remotepart of the United States. The object was spotted in Utah by state officialswho were helping to count sheep from a helicopter.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

ShowBiz Minute: Markle, Grammys, Monolith

 The Duchess of Sussex reveals she had a miscarriage in July; Beyonce scores multiple Grammy nominations, the Weeknd snubbed; Monolith found in south eastern..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

The chances that the Utah monolith was created by aliens just plummeted

 The origins of the strange metal monolith that appeared in Utah’s Red Rock Country has been traced to around 2016.  The object appeared...
Upworthy Also reported by •BBC NewsautoevolutionSky News

Even Utah’s mysterious monolith may be no match for Google Earth

Even Utah’s mysterious monolith may be no match for Google Earth Utah Department of Public Safety Last week, a sheep-counting expedition found a mysterious monolith deep in the Utah desert, and they warned the world to stay...
The Verge Also reported by •DNAFOXNews.comautoevolutionSky NewsCTV NewsNewsdayCBS News

We, for one, welcome our new metal monolith overlord in Utah

 2020 was the year many of us said "beam me up" with a bit too much enthusiasm.  Well, it turns out our wishes might have come true, because an inexplicable...
Mashable Also reported by •Sky NewsCTV NewsTMZ.comUSATODAY.comNewsmaxNewsdayCBS News