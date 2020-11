Trump Allegedly Plans to Pardon Michael Flynn Before Leaving Office



Before officially leaving the office in 2021, there are a couple of things on President Trump’s to-do list. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:41 Published 2 days ago

'America is back': Biden introduces team to world



[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be "ready to lead the world, not retreat from it" when he takes office on Jan. 20, turning the page on President Donald Trump's.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:16 Published 2 days ago