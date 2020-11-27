Global  
 

U.K. asks regulator to assess AZ-Oxford vaccine amid questions

Hindu Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Some scientists have expressed concerns about gaps in the data and the way the results were reported.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Nations press on with AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns

Nations press on with AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns 02:01

 Britain asked its regulator on Friday to assess AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for a possible rollout, while the Philippines and Thailand secured millions of doses, giving the shot a vote of confidence after experts raised questions about trial data. Emer McCarthy reports.

