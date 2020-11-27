Global  
 

Melburnians flock to major shopping centres for annual Black Friday sales

The Age Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Melburnians have flocked to major shopping centres for annual Black Friday sales as Victoria recorded its 28th consecutive day without a new coronavirus case in a sign the city is fast-approaching 'COVID normal'.
