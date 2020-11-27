Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for coronavirus
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for coronavirus as the 2019 NFL MVP's team is confronting an outbreak.
Lamar Jackson American football quarterback
Baltimore Ravens National Football League franchise in Baltimore, Maryland
Ravens return additional positive tests for COVID-19, per reportThe Baltimore Ravens have reportedly returned positive tests for COVID-19 for a fourth day this week.
USATODAY.com
Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers Game Postponed Due to COVID-19
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
NFL postpones Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers game to Sunday due to COVID-19 concernsThe NFL's Thanksgiving plate just got a little lighter, as the league postponed the game between the Ravens and Steelers due to COVID-19 concerns.
USATODAY.com
