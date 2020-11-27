Global  
 

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for coronavirus

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for coronavirus as the 2019 NFL MVP's team is confronting an outbreak.
