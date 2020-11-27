Washington runs past Dallas Cowboys and into first place in NFC East -- with four wins
Two TDs in seven seconds, trick plays, a defensive score, a special teams blunder all played into Washington's rout of the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dallas Cowboys National Football League franchise in Arlington, Texas
'It really makes me anxious': Dallas Cowboys could have more than 30,000 fans at annual Thanksgiving gameDespite surging coronavirus cases locally and nationally, the Cowboys could welcome the largest crowd of the 2020 NFL season on Thanksgiving Day.
USATODAY.com
Cowboys Coach Markus Paul Dead At 54 After Suffering Medical Issue At Team FacilityDallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul died Wednesday evening following a medical emergency at the team facility Tuesday, the team confirmed...
TMZ.com
Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul dies at age 54Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul died Wednesday at the age of 54 after being hospitalized with a medical emergency.
USATODAY.com
Dallas Cowboys Coach Markus Paul NOT Dead, Still Fighting After Medical EmergencyDallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul has been identified as the staffer who suffered a medical emergency Tuesday morning -- but the team..
TMZ.com
NFC East
Upset of Vikings gives Cowboys jolt: 'We're going to go 7-0'Invigorated by their first win in 42 days, the Cowboys are within striking distance of the NFC East lead in a year many wrote off as a lost cause.
USATODAY.com
Cowboys find finishing touch vs. Vikings, push back into NFC East pictureThe Cowboys found a way to answer the Vikings with a game-winning touchdown drive, putting Dallas within striking distance of the NFC East lead.
USATODAY.com
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Suffers Gruesome Injury
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources