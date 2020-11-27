Global  
 

Washington runs past Dallas Cowboys and into first place in NFC East -- with four wins

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Two TDs in seven seconds, trick plays, a defensive score, a special teams blunder all played into Washington's rout of the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.
