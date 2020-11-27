Global  
 

Courteney Cox recreates 'Friends' Thanksgiving Day, watch her Turkey-on-the-head moment

DNA Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Courtenery Cox snapped in the video while celebrating Thanksgiving Day, Friends' style
 "Friends" premiered on television in 1994 and fans still obsess over the iconic show. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer became household names and faces.

