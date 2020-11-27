Global  
 

Friends' star Matthew Perry gets engaged to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

DNA Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
51-year-old Matthew Perry confirmed the news of his engagement while calling Molly Hurwitz 'greatest woman on the face of the planet'
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Matthew Perry has gotten engaged!

Matthew Perry has gotten engaged! 00:59

 Matthew Perry is engaged to Molly Hurwitz, after the pair have been dating since 2018

