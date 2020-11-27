|
|
Friends' star Matthew Perry gets engaged to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
51-year-old Matthew Perry confirmed the news of his engagement while calling Molly Hurwitz 'greatest woman on the face of the planet'
|
|
|
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
Matthew Perry has gotten engaged! 00:59
Matthew Perry is engaged to Molly Hurwitz, after the pair have been dating since 2018
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
See the cast of 'Friends' then and now
"Friends" premiered on television in 1994 and fans still obsess over the iconic show. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer became household..
Credit: Page Six Duration: 01:27Published
|
TRENIDNG: Friends Forever
Matthew Perry announced the highly desired 'Friends' reunion will take place in March 2021 and will be streamed on HBO Max.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:17Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|