UK asks regulator to study AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

Deutsche Welle Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
The vaccine is said to be on average about 70% effective, but there have been some concerns after controversy emerged surrounding the study. If it is approved, the first doses could be given out by the end of the year.
