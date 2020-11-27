Global  
 

What's going on with Scottish independence?

BBC News Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Elections in 2021 and the pandemic have brought the issue of Scottish independence into the spotlight.
News video: Sturgeon insists Scots have a ‘right’ to another independence vote

Sturgeon insists Scots have a ‘right’ to another independence vote 02:52

 Scotland is a “nation on the brink of making history”, Nicola Sturgeondeclared, as she insisted the country’s people have the “right” to choosetheir own future in a second independence referendum. While Prime MinisterBoris Johnson has vetoed SNP calls for a fresh vote on the issue, the...

Support for Scottish independence soars to 58% in new poll [Video]

Support for Scottish independence soars to 58% in new poll

A record number of people now support independence for Scotland. A new Ipsos MORI poll puts the number of Scottish residents who want to leave the union at the highest level ever recorded.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:15Published

Scotland's Sturgeon says she wants independence vote early in next parliament

Scotland's Sturgeon says she wants independence vote early in next parliament Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday declined to rule out a new vote for Scottish independence next year, saying that she wanted to see a...
WorldNews Also reported by •Sky NewsUpworthySeattlePI.comJapan Today

Sturgeon: Johnson should learn from Trump and not stand in way of independence

 Nicola Sturgeon has said Prime Minister Boris Johnson should not follow the Donald Trump’s example on democracy by standing in the way of another Scottish...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Daily RecordSeattlePI.com

Four-day working week should be examined, say SNP members

 SNP members have called on Scottish Government ministers to instigate a review that could bring about a four-day working week in the event of independence.
Belfast Telegraph