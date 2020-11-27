Alberta's top doctor calls secret recordings of pandemic meetings a 'betrayal' of trust
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Alberta's chief medical officer of health Thursday said she feels personally betrayed after CBC News reported the contents of secret recordings that revealed disagreements and, at times, political interference in the province's pandemic response.
Alberta's chief medical officer of health Thursday said she feels personally betrayed after CBC News reported the contents of secret recordings that revealed disagreements and, at times, political interference in the province's pandemic response.
|
|
You Might Like