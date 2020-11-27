Black Friday 2020: All the best Black Friday deals to shop on Apple, KitchenAid and more
We've rounded up all the best Black Friday deals from every top retailer on the web, from Macy's and Kohl's to Best Buy and Wayfair—shop all of our top picks.
Germany's Amazon workers on "Black Friday" strike
Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is up to $70 off in Best Buy’s Black Friday salePhoto by Dieter Bohn / The Verge
Best Buy is offering a pair of great deals on Apple’s recently-released 10.2-inch iPad, with offers of up to $70..
The Verge
The best Black Friday deals you can get right nowBlack Friday deals will be launching in a big way starting tomorrow, following Thanksgiving (November 26th) in the US. Due to the pandemic, the best deals will..
The Verge
Black Friday or Cyber Monday? COVID-19 keeps stores closed Thanksgiving, pushes more sales and deals onlineBlack Friday looks more like Cyber Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, expect more online sales and fewer reasons to go to stores.
USATODAY.com
Apple may move iPad and MacBook manufacturing from China to VietnamPhoto by Alexander Kramer for The Verge
Apple has asked Foxconn to move some iPad and MacBook manufacturing capacity to Vietnam, Reuters reports. The..
The Verge
Apple objector fails to secure stay on €22m High Court orderThree brothers, one of whom objected to a planned €850m data centre Apple was hoping to build in Co Galway, have lost a fight to have a stay put on a..
WorldNews
Why don't Facebook and Apple like each other?Relations between the two companies are at an all-time low.
BBC News
European Parliament vote takes another big step toward ‘right to repair’ rulesImage: Apple
The EU has just taken a big step toward establishing stronger “right to repair” rules, with the the European Parliament voting..
The Verge
Kohl's just dropped its Black Friday 2020 week deals and the savings are insaneBlack Friday 2020 has begun at Kohl's, with mega-savings on Shark vacuums, KitchenAid mixers and more—shop our top picks.
USATODAY.com
Our favorite stand mixer just got a major Black Friday price cutOne of the best Black Friday 2020 deals to shop right now is the 5-quart KitchenAid Artisan mixer, which is $100 off—get the details.
USATODAY.com
What stores are closed Thanksgiving 2020? Target, Walmart, Kohl's among major retailers closed amid coronavirusIs Walmart open on Thanksgiving? No and Target, Best Buy, Macy's, JCPenney, Dicks Sporting Goods are closed along with Costco and Sam's Club.
USATODAY.com
The best Black Friday deals on PC accessoriesSamsung’s Odyssey G9. | Photo by Sean Hollister / The Verge
When it comes to PC accessories, I always felt that Black Friday and Cyber Monday were..
The Verge
Virus means empty streets for Macy's NY paradeDespite the pandemic, the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York went on. But there were no crowds of onlookers. (Nov. 26)
USATODAY.com
Macy's criticized for calling Black sorority a 'diverse dance group' during Thanksgiving Day ParadeMacy's faced backlash for labeling the Zeta Phi Beta Steppers a "diverse dance group" instead of a historically Black sorority.
USATODAY.com
Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade
