Black Friday 2020: All the best Black Friday deals to shop on Apple, KitchenAid and more

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
We've rounded up all the best Black Friday deals from every top retailer on the web, from Macy's and Kohl's to Best Buy and Wayfair—shop all of our top picks.
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: When to shop Black Friday Week

When to shop Black Friday Week 00:47

 When will you find the best deals this Black Friday week? Thanksgiving eve, Thursday night, or Friday?

Black Friday (shopping) Black Friday (shopping) Friday following Thanksgiving Day

Germany's Amazon workers on "Black Friday" strike [Video]

Germany's Amazon workers on "Black Friday" strike

Trade union Verdi called on workers at seven German Amazon warehouses to go on a three-day strike that will coincide with "Black Friday" discount shopping sales on Nov. 27. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is up to $70 off in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale

 Photo by Dieter Bohn / The Verge

Best Buy is offering a pair of great deals on Apple’s recently-released 10.2-inch iPad, with offers of up to $70..
The Verge

The best Black Friday deals you can get right now

 Black Friday deals will be launching in a big way starting tomorrow, following Thanksgiving (November 26th) in the US. Due to the pandemic, the best deals will..
The Verge

Black Friday or Cyber Monday? COVID-19 keeps stores closed Thanksgiving, pushes more sales and deals online

 Black Friday looks more like Cyber Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, expect more online sales and fewer reasons to go to stores.
USATODAY.com

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Apple may move iPad and MacBook manufacturing from China to Vietnam

 Photo by Alexander Kramer for The Verge

Apple has asked Foxconn to move some iPad and MacBook manufacturing capacity to Vietnam, Reuters reports. The..
The Verge

Apple objector fails to secure stay on €22m High Court order

 Three brothers, one of whom objected to a planned €850m data centre Apple was hoping to build in Co Galway, have lost a fight to have a stay put on a..
WorldNews

Why don't Facebook and Apple like each other?

 Relations between the two companies are at an all-time low.
BBC News

European Parliament vote takes another big step toward ‘right to repair’ rules

 Image: Apple

The EU has just taken a big step toward establishing stronger “right to repair” rules, with the the European Parliament voting..
The Verge

KitchenAid

Kohl's just dropped its Black Friday 2020 week deals and the savings are insane

 Black Friday 2020 has begun at Kohl's, with mega-savings on Shark vacuums, KitchenAid mixers and more—shop our top picks.
USATODAY.com

Our favorite stand mixer just got a major Black Friday price cut

 One of the best Black Friday 2020 deals to shop right now is the 5-quart KitchenAid Artisan mixer, which is $100 off—get the details.
USATODAY.com

Best Buy Best Buy Consumer electronics retailer

What stores are closed Thanksgiving 2020? Target, Walmart, Kohl's among major retailers closed amid coronavirus

 Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving? No and Target, Best Buy, Macy's, JCPenney, Dicks Sporting Goods are closed along with Costco and Sam's Club.
USATODAY.com

The best Black Friday deals on PC accessories

 Samsung’s Odyssey G9. | Photo by Sean Hollister / The Verge

When it comes to PC accessories, I always felt that Black Friday and Cyber Monday were..
The Verge

Macy's Macy's Department store chain in the United States

Virus means empty streets for Macy's NY parade

 Despite the pandemic, the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York went on. But there were no crowds of onlookers. (Nov. 26)
 
USATODAY.com

Macy's criticized for calling Black sorority a 'diverse dance group' during Thanksgiving Day Parade

 Macy's faced backlash for labeling the Zeta Phi Beta Steppers a "diverse dance group" instead of a historically Black sorority.
USATODAY.com
Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade [Video]

Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade

Macy's is preparing for a Thanksgiving Day parade unlike any other. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no children and no spectators lining New York City's traditional 2.5 mile (4 km) parade route passing Macy's Herald Square store.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:01Published

Black Friday Shopping Amid Pandemic [Video]

Black Friday Shopping Amid Pandemic

Duquesne University marketing professor Audrey Guskey has more with KDKA's Kym Gable.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:37Published
Stores Prepare For Black Friday In Midst Of Pandemic [Video]

Stores Prepare For Black Friday In Midst Of Pandemic

With COVID-19 changing everything, nothing about Black Friday will be traditional either. As CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reports, we can forget about the rush to line up for those deals after we eat..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:42Published
Best Black Friday Streaming Deals [Video]

Best Black Friday Streaming Deals

Best Black Friday Streaming Deals

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:29Published

