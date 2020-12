You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week



Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has welcomed the news of the approval ofthe Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and announced the firstvaccinations in Wales will take place next week. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 2 days ago Keir Starmer Blames Rishi Sunak For Decision To Reject Two-Week Lockdown



Keir Starmer has pinned the blame on Rishi Sunak for blocking a two-week circuit-breaker lockdown in England – a decision one scientist who advises the government said cost “thousands of lives”. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published on November 2, 2020 Nepal Government not to bear expenses of all COVID-19 patients, not to bury those dead due to virus



Amid the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases, the Nepal government has decided not to bear expenses of all virus-infected people and not to bury infected people who died during home isolation. The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:03 Published on October 19, 2020