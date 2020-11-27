The best Black Friday deals to shop at Target right now

Amazon Faces Privacy Backlash, Sidewalk Feature



Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images Amazon Sidewalk is launching in the US as an opt-out feature that will connect Echo and Ring doorbells to any nearby Alexa device, even those owned by your neighbors. Amazon said Sidewalk uses WiFi from neighbors to create "a shared network that helps devices work better," but some raised privacy concerns.

