You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor clicked in Mumbai



Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan gave major pregnancy outfit goals with a cute A-line dress as she was spotted in Bandra. 'Dimple beauty' Deepika Padukone, Gully Boy' famed Siddhant Chaturvedi and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16 Published 3 weeks ago Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh snapped around town



Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are one of the most popular and successful celebrities in Bollywood. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:02 Published on October 15, 2020

Related news from verified sources Why Deepika changed Twitter name to Tara Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Tamasha' completed 5 years today. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the performances of the stars were highly praised by the...

IndiaTimes 2 hours ago