Boris Johnson facing big backbench revolt over Covid tier system
Friday, 27 November 2020 (
4 days ago) Up to 70 Conservative MPs threatening to vote against the post-lockdown regional restrictions
Video Credit: Yahoo News - Published
6 days ago
England’s national lockdown will end on 2 December, and return to the three-tier system of local restrictions.Boris Johnson has said this will be a “tougher” version of the previous three-tier system.It will apply until spring next year, when it’s hoped vaccines will be rolled out.Here are...
How England's new three-tier COVID system will work 02:16
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
How will the new tiers system be reviewed?
December 2 will see the introduction of a tougher tier system in England, with99% of the country to be placed in the top two tiers of restrictions. But whenwill the restrictions be reviewed and what..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published 15 hours ago
Boris Johnson defends Covid-19 tier system
Boris Johnson has defended the introduction of the tier system for England,saying it would be wrong to “take our foot off the throat of the beast”. On avisit to pharmaceutical firm Wockhardt at its..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published 16 hours ago
Johnson defends tiering system amid backlash
Boris Johnson has defended the Government’s latest tiered controls forEngland, saying they were essential to get coronavirus levels down. The PrimeMinister acknowledged that many people felt..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 4 days ago
Related news from verified sources