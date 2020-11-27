Boris Johnson facing big backbench revolt over Covid tier system

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How will the new tiers system be reviewed?



December 2 will see the introduction of a tougher tier system in England, with99% of the country to be placed in the top two tiers of restrictions. But whenwill the restrictions be reviewed and what.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published 15 hours ago Boris Johnson defends Covid-19 tier system



Boris Johnson has defended the introduction of the tier system for England,saying it would be wrong to “take our foot off the throat of the beast”. On avisit to pharmaceutical firm Wockhardt at its.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published 16 hours ago Johnson defends tiering system amid backlash



Boris Johnson has defended the Government’s latest tiered controls forEngland, saying they were essential to get coronavirus levels down. The PrimeMinister acknowledged that many people felt.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources PM faces threat of Tory revolt over stricter tier system after lockdown Boris Johnson is facing the threat of a backbench revolt to his plans to move England into a tougher three-tiered system after the lockdown ends.

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago



