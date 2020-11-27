Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson facing big backbench revolt over Covid tier system

FT.com Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Up to 70 Conservative MPs threatening to vote against the post-lockdown regional restrictions
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Yahoo News - Published
News video: How England's new three-tier COVID system will work

How England's new three-tier COVID system will work 02:16

 England’s national lockdown will end on 2 December, and return to the three-tier system of local restrictions.Boris Johnson has said this will be a “tougher” version of the previous three-tier system.It will apply until spring next year, when it’s hoped vaccines will be rolled out.Here are...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How will the new tiers system be reviewed? [Video]

How will the new tiers system be reviewed?

December 2 will see the introduction of a tougher tier system in England, with99% of the country to be placed in the top two tiers of restrictions. But whenwill the restrictions be reviewed and what..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published
Boris Johnson defends Covid-19 tier system [Video]

Boris Johnson defends Covid-19 tier system

Boris Johnson has defended the introduction of the tier system for England,saying it would be wrong to “take our foot off the throat of the beast”. On avisit to pharmaceutical firm Wockhardt at its..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
Johnson defends tiering system amid backlash [Video]

Johnson defends tiering system amid backlash

Boris Johnson has defended the Government’s latest tiered controls forEngland, saying they were essential to get coronavirus levels down. The PrimeMinister acknowledged that many people felt..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

PM faces threat of Tory revolt over stricter tier system after lockdown

 Boris Johnson is facing the threat of a backbench revolt to his plans to move England into a tougher three-tiered system after the lockdown ends.
Belfast Telegraph