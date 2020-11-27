Global  
 

How ‘The Crown’ Embraced ’80s Pop

NYTimes.com Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
How ‘The Crown’ Embraced ’80s PopSeason 4 of the Netflix show takes viewers into a new decade, with a musical soundtrack to match, including artists like Stevie Nicks, Elton John and David Bowie.
