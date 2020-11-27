Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top Iranian scientist linked to military nuclear program 'assassinated', state TV says

The Age Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
An Iranian scientist that Israel alleged led the Islamic Republic's military nuclear program until its disbanding in the early 2000s has been "assassinated", Iranian state television said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Iranian scientist tied to nuclear program killed: reports

 An Iranian scientist dubbed the leader of Tehran’s military nuclear program until it was ended in the early 2000s was reportedly killed on Friday, according to...
FOXNews.com

Iran’s Top Nuclear Scientist Killed in Attack, State Media Say

 The scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was seen as the force behind Iran’s nuclear weapons program. News reports in Iran say he died in a hospital after being...
NYTimes.com