Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran, senior Iranian official says

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Israel has alleged Mohsen Fakhrizadeh led a military program examining the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon in Iran.
