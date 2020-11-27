Global  
 

'Don't talk to me that way': Trump lashes out at White House reporter over election question

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Trump angrily admonished Reuters reporter Jeff Mason after he asked if he would concede the election after the Electoral College voted for Biden.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump says he will leave White House if Electoral College confirms Biden's win

Trump says he will leave White House if Electoral College confirms Biden's win 01:21

 US President Donald Trump said that he will leave the White House if theElectoral College formalises President-Elect Joe Biden's victory - even as heinsisted such a decision would be a “mistake.” “Certainly I will. But you knowthat," Trump said Thursday during a testy exchange with a reporter.

Eye Opener: Trump, Biden address Americans on Thanksgiving

 President Trump answered questions from reporters for the first time since the election, and said it would be "very hard" for him to concede. Also,..
CBS News

Donald Trump Says He'll Leave White House if Electoral College Certifies Joe Biden

 Donald Trump seemed to concede something that has Bill Maher and many others worried sick ... that he won't leave The White House on January 20. Trump now says..
TMZ.com

First Black Cardinal hopes to begin on "positive" note with Biden

 Gregory called it "baffling" and "reprehensible" when President Trump visited the St John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, a day after protesters were..
CBS News

Trump won't concede but says he'll leave White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

 President Trump committed to leaving the White House in January if the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden, but says he'll continue to contest the election..
CBS News

This week on "Face the Nation," November 29, 2020

 White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
CBS News

Trump says he'll go if he loses Electoral College

 President Donald Trump said that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formalizes President-Elect Joe Biden's victory - even as he insisted such..
USATODAY.com

Biden’s Plan for Seniors Is Not Just a Plan for Seniors

 The incoming administration aims to tackle child care, elder care, preschool and more in one ambitious aid program.
NYTimes.com

Trump says he'll "certainly" leave if election results formalized

 The president said it would be a "mistake" for the Electoral College to uphold what he claims, without proof, was an election marred by "massive fraud."
CBS News
Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election [Video]

Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election

President Donald Trump's efforts to swing the election in his favor are even further away from success. Michigan's four-member Board of State Canvassers voted on Monday to formally certify the state's 16 Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden. Before the vote, the board heard over three hours of testimony and public comments from election officials, party officials, and members of the public.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
'This isn't over': Trump supporters protest in D.C. [Video]

'This isn't over': Trump supporters protest in D.C.

[NFA] Tens of thousands of President Trump's supporters descended on Washington on Saturday for a protest to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published

Donald Trump says for the first time that he will leave White House on one condition | Oneindia News [Video]

Donald Trump says for the first time that he will leave White House on one condition | Oneindia News

After Trump called on his agencies to cooperate, paving the way for a smooth transition. Now Trump has said for the first time that he would leave the White House if Joe Biden is officially confirmed..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:59Published
Trump says 'certainly will' leave WH if Biden wins [Video]

Trump says 'certainly will' leave WH if Biden wins

Donald Trump has said that he 'certainly will' leave the White House if the electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden in early January. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Trump, Randy Quaid Over Election Tweets | THR News [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Trump, Randy Quaid Over Election Tweets | THR News

Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night took multiple shots at Donald Trump and Randy Quaid after the two men made headlines that morning with a series of bizarre tweets about the 2020 election.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:42Published

Trump finally emerged to speak at a hilariously tiny desk, and the internet had jokes

 In the weeks since he lost the election, Trump has barely made any public appearances or statements outside of incessant all-caps tweeting, and hasn't fronted up...
Mashable Also reported by •BBC News

Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security

Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired the director of the federal agency that vouched for the reliability of the 2020 election. Trump fired...
