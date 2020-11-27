'Don't talk to me that way': Trump lashes out at White House reporter over election question
Trump angrily admonished Reuters reporter Jeff Mason after he asked if he would concede the election after the Electoral College voted for Biden.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Eye Opener: Trump, Biden address Americans on ThanksgivingPresident Trump answered questions from reporters for the first time since the election, and said it would be "very hard" for him to concede. Also,..
CBS News
Donald Trump Says He'll Leave White House if Electoral College Certifies Joe BidenDonald Trump seemed to concede something that has Bill Maher and many others worried sick ... that he won't leave The White House on January 20. Trump now says..
TMZ.com
First Black Cardinal hopes to begin on "positive" note with BidenGregory called it "baffling" and "reprehensible" when President Trump visited the St John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, a day after protesters were..
CBS News
Trump won't concede but says he'll leave White House if Electoral College votes for BidenPresident Trump committed to leaving the White House in January if the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden, but says he'll continue to contest the election..
CBS News
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
This week on "Face the Nation," November 29, 2020White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
CBS News
Trump says he'll go if he loses Electoral CollegePresident Donald Trump said that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formalizes President-Elect Joe Biden's victory - even as he insisted such..
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Biden’s Plan for Seniors Is Not Just a Plan for SeniorsThe incoming administration aims to tackle child care, elder care, preschool and more in one ambitious aid program.
NYTimes.com
Electoral college Set of electors who are selected to elect a candidate to a particular office
Trump says he'll "certainly" leave if election results formalizedThe president said it would be a "mistake" for the Electoral College to uphold what he claims, without proof, was an election marred by "massive fraud."
CBS News
Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
'This isn't over': Trump supporters protest in D.C.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:37Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources