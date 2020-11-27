Ground Zero | Karnataka murders — From underworld to broad daylight Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Three related murders in less than a month in Karnataka have confounded the State police, who have caught the murderers but are yet to ascertain their motives. K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj and Raghava M. report on gang rivalries in sectors such as real estate and port that have spilled onto the streets Three related murders in less than a month in Karnataka have confounded the State police, who have caught the murderers but are yet to ascertain their motives. K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj and Raghava M. report on gang rivalries in sectors such as real estate and port that have spilled onto the streets 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

