Ground Zero | Karnataka murders — From underworld to broad daylight
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Three related murders in less than a month in Karnataka have confounded the State police, who have caught the murderers but are yet to ascertain their motives. K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj and Raghava M. report on gang rivalries in sectors such as real estate and port that have spilled onto the streets
Three related murders in less than a month in Karnataka have confounded the State police, who have caught the murderers but are yet to ascertain their motives. K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj and Raghava M. report on gang rivalries in sectors such as real estate and port that have spilled onto the streets
|
|
You Might Like