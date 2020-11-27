McKinsey Proposed Paying Pharmacy Companies Rebates for OxyContin Overdoses Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Court filings reveal consultants’ talk of a records purge during the opioid crisis, and shed new light on sales advice given to the billionaire Sackler family and their drug company, Purdue Pharma. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

