Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh: Iran vows to avenge scientist's assassination

BBC News Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top nuclear scientist, died on Friday after an attack on his car.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say 00:52

 Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi

Iran's top nuclear scientist killed

 Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in broad daylight while traveling near Tehran. Iran's outraged foreign minister tweeted the attack was "an act of state terror" and..
CBS News

Iran scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, linked to military nuclear program, killed

 An Iranian scientist named by Israel as the leader of the Islamic Republic's disbanded military nuclear program was killed Friday in an ambush on the outskirts..
New Zealand Herald
Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran [Video]

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:15Published

Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran, senior Iranian official says

 Israel has alleged Mohsen Fakhrizadeh led a military program examining the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon in Iran.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Iran accuses Israel of orchestrating top nuclear scientist's killing

 Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says there are 'serious indications of [an] Israeli role' in the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was shot dead on Friday
euronews Also reported by •SBSUpworthyNYTimes.comMediaiteNPRDeutsche WelleDaily Caller

AP Top Stories November 27 P

 Here's the latest for Friday November 27th: Slim line across the U.S. for Black Friday; Germany reaches milestone of 1M COVID-19 cases; Iran scientist linked to...
USATODAY.com