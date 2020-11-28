Mohsen Fakhrizadeh: Iran vows to avenge scientist's assassination
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top nuclear scientist, died on Friday after an attack on his car.
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi
Iran's top nuclear scientist killedMohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in broad daylight while traveling near Tehran. Iran's outraged foreign minister tweeted the attack was "an act of state terror" and..
CBS News
Iran scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, linked to military nuclear program, killedAn Iranian scientist named by Israel as the leader of the Islamic Republic's disbanded military nuclear program was killed Friday in an ambush on the outskirts..
New Zealand Herald
Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 04:15Published
Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran, senior Iranian official saysIsrael has alleged Mohsen Fakhrizadeh led a military program examining the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon in Iran.
USATODAY.com
