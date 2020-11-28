Central America: Sweeping raids target hundreds of gang members Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Over 700 people in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras were arrested on charges including terrorism, murder, kidnapping and extortion. The US-backed operations primarily targeted the MS-13 and 18th Street gangs. 👓 View full article

