Central America: Sweeping raids target hundreds of gang members
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Over 700 people in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras were arrested on charges including terrorism, murder, kidnapping and extortion. The US-backed operations primarily targeted the MS-13 and 18th Street gangs.
