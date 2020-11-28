Global  
 

Vaccine tour: PM Modi arrives at Zydus Biotech Park near Ahmedabad to review COVID vaccine progress

After inspecting the progress at Zydus Biotech Park, PM Modi will also visit Serum Institute of India in Pune and Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad.
News video: PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad to review COVID vaccine development

PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad to review COVID vaccine development 01:05

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Ahmedabad airport on November 28. He is on a visit to the city to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process at the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.

