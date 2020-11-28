Tesla could widen release of ‘self-driving’ software in two weeks Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

In October, Tesla released a beta, or test version, of what it calls a “Full Self Driving” software upgrade to an undisclosed number of “expert, careful” drivers. 👓 View full article

