Pentagon orders Nimitz back to Persian Gulf during troop drawdown in Iraq, Afghanistan

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
President Trump has directed the drawdown of troops in Iraq and Afghanistan and the Pentagon felt it 'prudent' to have the USS Nimitz in the area.
Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq [Video]

Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq

[NFA] President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, stopping short of a full withdrawal from America's longest war. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published

U.S. court rejects Trump's case against PA votes [Video]

U.S. court rejects Trump's case against PA votes

[NFA] A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an attempt by U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign to block President-elect Joe Biden from being declared the winner of Pennsylvania, dealing another significant setback to Trump's bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:23Published

US troops withdrawal: Afghan forces try to maintain calm in Achin [Video]

US troops withdrawal: Afghan forces try to maintain calm in Achin

NATO has suggested ISIL remains a concern in Afghanistan and has promised to support the Afghan forces for the next four years.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:56Published

'We want justice': Indian-Americans protest against Pakistan on 26/11 anniversary [Video]

'We want justice': Indian-Americans protest against Pakistan on 26/11 anniversary

A group of Indian-Americans and other community organisations held a memorial gathering outside the Capitol Hill for the victims of the deadly 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. A truck with a billboard, reading "We Demand Justice" was seen outside Pakistan and Turkish embassies in Washington, DC on the eve of Mumbai terror attack anniversary. Displaying anti-Pakistan banners and shouting slogans like "We want justice", the protesters on November 25 evening (Wednesday) said that twelve years have passed and Pakistan is yet to take any action on those who orchestrated the attack. Instead the prime accused live freely in Pakistan. Community activist Krishna Reddy said, "We are here on the anniversary of 26/11, when terrorists from Pakistan came to Mumbai and killed many innocent people, including six Americans as well, they just looked at the passport of the Americans and killed them. So the US intelligence knows that this has been done and controlled by Pakistani intelligence directly." "I urge the incoming administration not to give any kind of financial aid to Pakistan, nor in Afghanistan, until Pakistan takes action against the perpetrators of this crime and gives justice to those who lost lives," Krishna added. "We have gathered here today to remind the US government that it's been 12 years since the heinous act of terror was committed, I hope that the new administration takes every step possible to bring the perpetrators to justice", said another activist Mahindra Sapa. Earlier today, the Indian American group also sponsored a digital mobile billboard truck carrying "we demand justice" that was seen outside the Pakistan and Turkish embassies in DC.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:25Published

Malabar 2020: Indian Navy's MiG-29Ks, US Navy's F-18s carry out simulated attacks [Video]

Malabar 2020: Indian Navy's MiG-29Ks, US Navy's F-18s carry out simulated attacks

MiG-29Ks of Indian Navy and F-18s of US Navy carried out simulated attacks on the surface force during the ongoing Malabar naval exercise. 2020. The MiG-29s operated from the INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier. Moreover, coordinated firing on surface target was undertaken during multilateral exercise. Earlier on Thursday, the second phase of the Malabar exercise saw a high tempo of fighter flying operations from the decks of the two participating aircraft carriers -- INS Vikramaditya and USS Nimitz. The Phase-2 of the 24th edition of the multilateral Malabar Naval Exercise will culminate today. Watch the video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:29Published
Watch: Fighter flying operations from INS Vikramaditya & others at Malabar 2020 [Video]

Watch: Fighter flying operations from INS Vikramaditya & others at Malabar 2020

The second phase of the Malabar exercise on November 20 saw a high tempo of fighter flying operations from the decks of the two participating aircraft carriers, Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and the American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. MiG 29K's of the Indian Navy and the F-18 of the US Navy flew along with the IN's maritime patrol aircraft P-8I and the USN AEW aircraft E2C Hawkeye in seamless coordination. The Australian Navy is taking part with its warship HMAS Ballarat and Japan with destroyer JS Murasame. The second phase of the Malabar exercise will be conducted in the Northern Arabian Sea till November 20. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:37Published

