Oregon State upsets rival No. 11 Oregon with fourth-quarter rally, capped by last-minute TD
Oregon State outscored Oregon 22-7 in the fourth quarter, with backup QB Chance Nolan scoring the game-winning TD on a sneak with 33 seconds left.
