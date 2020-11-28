Global  
 

Oregon State upsets rival No. 11 Oregon with fourth-quarter rally, capped by last-minute TD

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Oregon State outscored Oregon 22-7 in the fourth quarter, with backup QB Chance Nolan scoring the game-winning TD on a sneak with 33 seconds left.
