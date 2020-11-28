Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia says its COVID vaccine is 95% effective. So why is there still Western resistance to it?

CBC.ca Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Russia has tried to turn the search for a COVID vaccine into a 21st-century version of the space race that it intends to win. Despite criticism about transparency and how quickly it was approved, the vaccine will likely play an important role in ending the global pandemic, experts say.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid battle to Cong leadership question: CM Baghel's full session at #HTLS2020

Covid battle to Cong leadership question: CM Baghel's full session at #HTLS2020 38:06

 Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, opened up on a variety of issues on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. He criticised the Central government for not being of much help in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. Baghel also commented on his administration's plan of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: PM Modi, in PPE kit, reviews COVID vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D [Video]

Watch: PM Modi, in PPE kit, reviews COVID vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed manufacturing and development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad on November 28. Wearing a PPE kit, PM Modi was seen taking tour..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published
Nations press on with AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns [Video]

Nations press on with AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns

Britain asked its regulator on Friday to assess AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for a possible rollout, while the Philippines and Thailand secured millions of doses, giving the shot a vote of confidence..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published
'Retire or quit': Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Retire or quit': Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020

Union minister Nitin Gadkari clarified on his recent viral speech in which he publicly reprimanded non-performing officials. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Russian virus vaccine to cost less than $10 per dose abroad

 MOSCOW (AP) — Russia released new results Tuesday claiming its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective, and promised it would cost less on...
SeattlePI.com