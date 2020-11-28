Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: 2.5 million of most vulnerable people in England to be sent Vitamin D pills

euronews Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Public Health England has advised that everyone, particularly the elderly, those who don’t get outside and those with dark skin, take a vitamin D supplement this winter.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million [Video]

Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million

Non-essential shops must close and people will only be able to leave home for a short list of reasons.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published
Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till Dec 2 [Video]

Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till Dec 2

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced month-long lockdown for England till December 2, 2020. Pubs and restaurants will shut unless serving takeaway food, while all leisure and entertainment..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:11Published
Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people [Video]

Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. Burnley continues to havethe highest rate in England, with 302 new cases..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published