Coronavirus: 2.5 million of most vulnerable people in England to be sent Vitamin D pills
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Public Health England has advised that everyone, particularly the elderly, those who don’t get outside and those with dark skin, take a vitamin D supplement this winter.
