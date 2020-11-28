Global  
 

Wisconsin recount, Small Business Saturday, Tyson-Jones Jr. fight: 5 things to know this weekend

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Small Business Saturday is more urgent than ever, Mike Tyson goes back in the ring to face Roy Jones Jr., and more news to start your weekend.
News video: Shopping small in Bellevue

Shopping small in Bellevue 02:04

 Small businesses in Northern Kentucky are bracing for what they hope will be a big sales weekend during the pandemic.

Wisconsin sets new record for coronavirus deaths

 Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers begged people to skip Thanksgiving celebrations with anyone from outside their households as the state set a new record for COVID-19..
USATODAY.com

How Giuliani's tactics derailed Trump's dreams of the Supreme Court saving him

 The Trump legal follies continue unabated, down a team member who managed to actually become too unhinged for the Giuliani team. (Amazing but true.) Because, as..
WorldNews

Foxconn’s Wisconsin factory reportedly wins Google server manufacturing contract

Foxconn is reportedly planning to assemble Google server components at its beleaguered Wisconsin..
The Verge

Coronavirus updates: New York City still has 650 bodies in freezer trucks; Nevada hits 'pause'; TSA screenings up after CDC travel warning

 Wisconsin GOP Rep. Bryan Steil reveals positive test. Los Angeles County suspends in-person dining. Nevada 'statewide pause'. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Former boxing greats MIke Tyson and Roy Jones Jr weigh-in for their comeback exhibition match [Video]

Former boxing greats MIke Tyson and Roy Jones Jr weigh-in for their comeback exhibition match

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. weigh in and come face-to-face before their fight.

Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr: Fighters weigh in for exhibition bout in Los Angeles

 Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr look in great shape at the weigh-in for their exhibition fight this weekend.
BBC News

Mike Tyson Hitting the Scale for Roy Jones Jr. Fight, We're Live Streaming!!!

 Wanna see how insanely shredded 54-year-old Mike Tyson is looking for his big fight on Saturday?!!? Well, park your butt right here because TMZ Sports is about..
TMZ.com

Dubois & Joyce offers risk & intrigue while Tyson-Jones still has questions to answer

 Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce face one another in a crucial fight while Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr offer intrigue and confusion.
BBC News

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Exhibition boxing match


Mike Tyson says psychedelic drug 'told me to come back and start getting in shape'

 Boxer Mike Tyson said a psychedelic drug known as toad venom played a part in his return to boxing at the age of 54 and his taking on Roy Jones Jr.
USATODAY.com

Perry encourages residents to shop local for small business Saturday [Video]

Perry encourages residents to shop local for small business Saturday

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- Local shops and small business owners are banking on your dollars during small business Saturday.

Small North Texas Businesses Hoping To See Support On Saturday After Thanksgiving [Video]

Small North Texas Businesses Hoping To See Support On Saturday After Thanksgiving

Known as Small Business Saturday, those local North Texas businesses are hoping to see some high turnout this weekend.

Colorado small businesses seeking a boost [Video]

Colorado small businesses seeking a boost

Denver7's Sloan Dickey shows you how you can support a small business this weekend.

Mike Tyson’s savage beating of Larry Holmes to avenge hero Muhammed Ali will serve as warning to legendary Roy Jones Junior

 The drive from Albany to the Catskill mountains takes about an hour, but for Mike Tyson it would have felt much longer on that fateful night in 1980. As a...
talkSPORT

How good was Roy Jones Jr? The man who knocked a guy out with his hands behind his back is fighting Mike Tyson who bit a man’s ear off

 Is this Mike Tyson’s comeback fight or a showcase of two legends when he takes on Roy Jones Jr? You could be forgiven for thinking it’s the former such is...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Business Insider

Roy Jones Jr ‘almost positive’ he will fight UFC legend Anderson Silva after Mike Tyson comeback bout

 Roy Jones Jr has already identified UFC legend Anderson Silva as a possible next opponent after Mike Tyson. The former four-weight world champion and...
talkSPORT