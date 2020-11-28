Wisconsin recount, Small Business Saturday, Tyson-Jones Jr. fight: 5 things to know this weekend
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Small Business Saturday is more urgent than ever, Mike Tyson goes back in the ring to face Roy Jones Jr., and more news to start your weekend.
Small Business Saturday is more urgent than ever, Mike Tyson goes back in the ring to face Roy Jones Jr., and more news to start your weekend.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
Wisconsin sets new record for coronavirus deathsWisconsin Gov. Tony Evers begged people to skip Thanksgiving celebrations with anyone from outside their households as the state set a new record for COVID-19..
USATODAY.com
How Giuliani's tactics derailed Trump's dreams of the Supreme Court saving himThe Trump legal follies continue unabated, down a team member who managed to actually become too unhinged for the Giuliani team. (Amazing but true.) Because, as..
WorldNews
Foxconn’s Wisconsin factory reportedly wins Google server manufacturing contractPhoto by Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images
Foxconn is reportedly planning to assemble Google server components at its beleaguered Wisconsin..
The Verge
Coronavirus updates: New York City still has 650 bodies in freezer trucks; Nevada hits 'pause'; TSA screenings up after CDC travel warningWisconsin GOP Rep. Bryan Steil reveals positive test. Los Angeles County suspends in-person dining. Nevada 'statewide pause'. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Mike Tyson American boxer
Former boxing greats MIke Tyson and Roy Jones Jr weigh-in for their comeback exhibition match
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:09Published
Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr: Fighters weigh in for exhibition bout in Los AngelesMike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr look in great shape at the weigh-in for their exhibition fight this weekend.
BBC News
Mike Tyson Hitting the Scale for Roy Jones Jr. Fight, We're Live Streaming!!!Wanna see how insanely shredded 54-year-old Mike Tyson is looking for his big fight on Saturday?!!? Well, park your butt right here because TMZ Sports is about..
TMZ.com
Dubois & Joyce offers risk & intrigue while Tyson-Jones still has questions to answerDaniel Dubois and Joe Joyce face one another in a crucial fight while Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr offer intrigue and confusion.
BBC News
Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Exhibition boxing match
Roy Jones Jr. American boxer, rapper and actor
Mike Tyson says psychedelic drug 'told me to come back and start getting in shape'Boxer Mike Tyson said a psychedelic drug known as toad venom played a part in his return to boxing at the age of 54 and his taking on Roy Jones Jr.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources