France must ratify Brexit deal in English, Barnier tells MEPs
Saturday, 28 November 2020 () France wants to vote on a French version of the Brexit deal. But the EU's chief negotiator has confirmed the talks have dragged on for so long there is not enough time for a translation.
One of the European Union negotiators working on a post-Brexit trade deal hastested positive for coronavirus, leading to a suspension in the talks. Thediagnosis comes at a crucial time, as the deadline..
The European Union's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has arrived in London as the deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal looms. Talks resume today, with Boris Johnson insisting a deal is "there..