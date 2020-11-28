Global  
 

France must ratify Brexit deal in English, Barnier tells MEPs

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
France wants to vote on a French version of the Brexit deal. But the EU's chief negotiator has confirmed the talks have dragged on for so long there is not enough time for a translation.
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Brexit: Taoiseach hopeful of EU-UK deal but says trust has eroded

Brexit: Taoiseach hopeful of EU-UK deal but says trust has eroded 07:59

 Brexit: Irish Prime Minister "hopeful" of deal but says "trust has eroded" - Euronews speaks to Taoiseach Micheál Martin in this week's Global Conversation.

