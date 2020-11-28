Global  
 

Iran’s leader promises retaliation for nuclear scientist’s killing

Saturday, 28 November 2020
The killing, which Iran’s president was swift to blame on Israel, threatens to spark a new Middle East confrontation in the final weeks of U.S. President Donald Trump’s term.
