Iran’s leader promises retaliation for nuclear scientist’s killing
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
The killing, which Iran’s president was swift to blame on Israel, threatens to spark a new Middle East confrontation in the final weeks of U.S. President Donald Trump’s term.
The killing, which Iran’s president was swift to blame on Israel, threatens to spark a new Middle East confrontation in the final weeks of U.S. President Donald Trump’s term.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources